New South Wales PM, Australian Minister to attend Armenian Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) reports that the Premier of Australia's largest state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian MP and Australia's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman MP will lead a list of Federal and State government dignitaries who will attend the Armenian Festival on Sunday, December 16.

Federal Member for North Sydney, Trent Zimmerman MP, NSW Members of the Legislative Council, Walt Secord and Damien Tudehope will also be in attendance at Tumbalong Park in Sydney's Darling Harbour, as will local government Councillors.

The political leaders will be joined by leaders of the Armenian-Australian, Indigenous Australian, Arab-Australian, Assyrian-Australian, Greek-Australian, Jewish-Australian, Indian-Australian and Chinese-Australian leaders. Armenian singer, Gaby Galoyan will lead a stellar line-up of entertainment on stage, while Filipino-Australian chess champion, Arianne Caoili - who is married to Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian - will also make a guest appearance and talk about her recent bike trek across Western Armenia.

"The Armenian Festival is Australia's largest celebration of the best of Armenia and Armenians - showcased through culture, food, song and dance - and we find it fitting to have such distinguished political leaders who will witness what takes place," said ANC-AU Executive Director Haig Kayserian.

ANC-AU will host a Tent Museum during the Armenian Festival, which will include a banner display of historical and present-day Armenia and Artsakh.

The recently-formed Armenian Professional Network - an ANC-AU initiative, will also have a stall, from where they will sign up young professionals to their burgeoning database. Most community churches and organisations will be represented with their stalls.