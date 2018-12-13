Trump "describes Armenians as intelligent and hardworking people"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church Vigen Haykazian has said that U.S. President Donald Trump has described Armenians as "intelligent and hardworking people".

Archbishop Haykazian revealed in an interview the Voice of America that the small conversation between himself and Trump took place during the ceremony of signing into law of a bill intended to boost American aid to Christians and other religious minorities in the Near East.

The Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act of 2018 will provide humanitarian relief to genocide victims in Iraq and Syria and hold perpetrators of such genocide accountable.

“I had a chance to talk to Trump. I told him I am Armenian. 'Wow' Trump responded, 'an intelligent and hardworking nation,” said Aykazyan.

According to the clergyman, Trump was well aware of the Armenians.

Also, he said, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton was impressed with his October trip to Armenia.