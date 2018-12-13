Syrian army on high alert after Turkish military attack in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been placed on high alert this afternoon following an attack that was launched by the Turkish military in the northern countryside of the Aleppo province, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army was ordered to move towards the front-lines of Tal Rifa’at after the Turkish military fired several artillery shells on the town.

The casualty total is still unknown at the moment; however, from the preliminary reports from Tal Rifa’at, it appears that an artillery shell hit a Syrian Army post.

This latest attack by the Turkish military comes just 24 hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his forces were planning to kickoff their new military operation east of the Euphrates.