Moscow says will support dialogue between Yerevan and Baku
December 14, 2018 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will facilitate dialogue between Baku and Yerevan in order to help the sides find a resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, TASS reports.
"We want to continue to support open dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on the regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the top Russian diplomat said.
Lavrov added that he is interested in hearing Azerbaijan’s position on the progress already achieved, and stressed that Moscow would do everything possible to facilitate an agreement between both countries.
Top stories
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
According to Tankian, the Armenian diaspora can no longer be "a distant viewer" waiting to see what will happen.
Partner news
Latest news
Mahatma Gandhi accused of racism in Ghana A Mahatma Gandhi statue has been removed from the campus of the University of Ghana after protests from students
No marijuana at Africa's first cannabis exposition The expo was a stark illustration of the legal grey area the nascent industry occupies in the continent’s most developed economy.
Genome scans could reveal roots of schizophrenia, autism Scans have revealed hundreds of locations where DNA tends to differ between people with and without a particular psychiatric disease.
French police kill Strasbourg attack suspect French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar" at the time of the attack.