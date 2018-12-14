Moscow says will support dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will facilitate dialogue between Baku and Yerevan in order to help the sides find a resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, TASS reports.

"We want to continue to support open dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on the regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov added that he is interested in hearing Azerbaijan’s position on the progress already achieved, and stressed that Moscow would do everything possible to facilitate an agreement between both countries.