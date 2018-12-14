// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Moscow says will support dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Moscow says will support dialogue between Yerevan and Baku
December 14, 2018 - 12:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will facilitate dialogue between Baku and Yerevan in order to help the sides find a resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, TASS reports.

"We want to continue to support open dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on the regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov added that he is interested in hearing Azerbaijan’s position on the progress already achieved, and stressed that Moscow would do everything possible to facilitate an agreement between both countries.

Related links:
Ria.ru: Россия хочет содействовать диалогу по Карабаху, заявил Лавров
TASS. Russia to support dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia, says foreign minister
 Top stories
4 days after Armenia vote, Moscow has not congratulated Pashinyan4 days after Armenia vote, Moscow has not congratulated Pashinyan
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
UK will support UK will support "ambitious political, economic reforms" in Armenia
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
Armenia Armenia "ready for diplomatic ties with Turkey without preconditions"
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Serj Tankian lauds Armenia elections as Serj Tankian lauds Armenia elections as "momentous occasion"
According to Tankian, the Armenian diaspora can no longer be "a distant viewer" waiting to see what will happen.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian American official re-elected to Westbrook City Council
Alexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy Shakmat
Armenian's firm among top 10 U.S. immigrant founded startups
Armenian-American politician elected to U.S. Congress
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Mahatma Gandhi accused of racism in Ghana A Mahatma Gandhi statue has been removed from the campus of the University of Ghana after protests from students
No marijuana at Africa's first cannabis exposition The expo was a stark illustration of the legal grey area the nascent industry occupies in the continent’s most developed economy.
Genome scans could reveal roots of schizophrenia, autism Scans have revealed hundreds of locations where DNA tends to differ between people with and without a particular psychiatric disease.
French police kill Strasbourg attack suspect French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar" at the time of the attack.