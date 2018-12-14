Mahatma Gandhi accused of racism in Ghana
December 14, 2018 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Mahatma Gandhi statue has been removed from the campus of the University of Ghana after protests from students and faculty who argue the Indian independence leader considered Africans “inferior”, The Guardian reports.
The statue was unveiled at the university in the Ghanian capital Accra two years ago but has been the subject of controversy and was removed in the middle of the night on Tuesday, leaving just an empty plinth.
Scholars have highlighted evidence in past years showing the revered freedom-fighter, whose theories of civil resistance helped India throw off British colonialism and inspired generations of activists including Martin Luther King Jr, held derogatory views towards native communities in South Africa.
A 2015 book by two South African writers pointed to instances where Gandhi complained that Indians were being forced to use the same separate entrances as Africans, meaning “their civilised habits … would be degraded to the habits of aboriginal natives”.
“About the mixing of the Kaffirs with the Indians, I must confess I feel most strongly,” he wrote in a letter in 1904.
More sympathetic students of Gandhi’s life say his views were ignorant and prejudiced but a product of their time, and that his campaigns for social justice hold universal resonance and have fuelled some civil rights activism in Africa.
Students at the university welcomed the decision to remove the statue. “It’s a massive win for all Ghanaians because it was constantly reminding us of how inferior we are,” Benjamin Mensah told Agence France-Presse.
The head of language, literature and drama at the Institute of African Studies, Obadele Kambon, said the removal was an issue of “self-respect”.
Photo: EMMANUEL DZIVENU/JOYNEWS
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia stands by France in wake of Strasbourg shooting: Pashinyan Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the deadly shooting in Strasbourg.
Karabakh President appoints new Army Commander, Chief of Staff The report also reveals that Jalal Harutyunyan has been named the new Chief of Staff of the Defense Army.
Global humanitarian activists gather in Berlin for Aurora Dialogues The Aurora Dialogues, moderated by international broadcaster Nik Gowing, began with opening remarks from Joachim Rogall.
Russia proposes building nuclear plant in Azerbaijan "Azerbaijan has the nuclear industry but it does not have operating NPP," a source familiar with the matter said.