Belarus President says apologized to Armenian PM, offers details
December 14, 2018 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - During a meeting with representatives of the Russian mass media community on Friday, December 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed some details of a hot discussion which took place during a recent summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in St Petersburg, BelTA reports.
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
They can go as far as making fake news, he maintained.
As an example he noted he was approached by Russian television representatives during a recent summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in St Petersburg.
“They would definitely take my hand, knowing that I will never avoid a microphone if someone asks me a question. I respect the journalist and answered his question. I said the debate had been so hot that we even had to extend apologies to each other,” said the Belarusian leader.
“What they did afterwards: they broadcast the debate with Putin on the open air followed by the episode that Lukashenko had to offer an apology to Putin for daring to speak up. May god have mercy on you! It would be beneath my dignity to offer an apology for such things. We were apologizing there… I offered an apology to [Acting Prime Minister of Armenia] Nikol [Pashinyan] for attacking him due to various reasons. Putin offered an apology to everyone. It was such a mess there… [Kazakhstan President Nursultan] Nazarbayev started apologizing. It did happen. We indeed offered apologies to each other during the meeting. But they [Russian mass media] shuffled the facts in a special manner,” said Lukashenko.
The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have been involved in heated discussions surrounding the appointment of a new Secretary General after the former chief of the Organization was removed from his post. Belarus claims it's now Minsk's turn to hold the chairmanship, while Armenia maintains that there is still one year to go for Yerevan's tenure to end.
