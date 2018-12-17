// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

At least 17 civilians killed in US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria: media

December 17, 2018 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 17 civilians were killed in an airstrike delivered by the US-led coalition in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate, SANA news agency reported on Sunday, December 16.

According to SANA, the strike was delivered at a village southeast of the settlement of Hajin.

Two more civilians were wounded.

