At least 17 civilians killed in US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria: media
December 17, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 17 civilians were killed in an airstrike delivered by the US-led coalition in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate, SANA news agency reported on Sunday, December 16.
According to SANA, the strike was delivered at a village southeast of the settlement of Hajin.
Two more civilians were wounded.
4,400-year-old tomb discovered in Egypt The tomb was discovered at the Saqqara site and was from the 5th dynasty of the pharaohs, which ruled roughly 4,400 years.