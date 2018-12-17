Pashinyan: Armenia to welcome 76% more Russians this holiday season

PanARMENIAN.Net - The flow of Russian tourists to Armenia in the period of New Year will increase by 76% against the same period last year, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post, adding that "this is a good chance for businesses."

“This, of course, is a chance for many Armenian businesses to implement their part of the economic revolution and create solid foundations for a more powerful tourist boom in summer,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Izvestia reported citing data from travel agency OZON.travel that Armenia ranks first among foreign destinations for Russian tourists for New Year, the demand having increased by 76% compared to 2017. The publication also mentioned reduction in the cost of tickets by 12%, as well as relatively inexpensive accommodation and service in the country.

Germany and Thailand turned out to be second and third most popular holiday destinations among Russian travelers.