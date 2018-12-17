Pashinyan: Armenia to welcome 76% more Russians this holiday season
December 17, 2018 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The flow of Russian tourists to Armenia in the period of New Year will increase by 76% against the same period last year, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post, adding that "this is a good chance for businesses."
“This, of course, is a chance for many Armenian businesses to implement their part of the economic revolution and create solid foundations for a more powerful tourist boom in summer,” Pashinyan said.
Earlier, Izvestia reported citing data from travel agency OZON.travel that Armenia ranks first among foreign destinations for Russian tourists for New Year, the demand having increased by 76% compared to 2017. The publication also mentioned reduction in the cost of tickets by 12%, as well as relatively inexpensive accommodation and service in the country.
Germany and Thailand turned out to be second and third most popular holiday destinations among Russian travelers.
Top stories
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi air force says destroyed Islamic State meeting facility in Syria The information about the airstrikes was confirmed by the US Central Command, which said the strikes targeted As Susah.
Cinema, theatre can protect elderly from depression She said these activities can lead to stimulation of the mind as well as improve social interaction.
Toyota becomes Presenting Partner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Toyota aims to bolster excitement for the Games and empower people across Japan including disaster-affected areas.
Marijuana candy production will continue in U.S. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board finalized a policy which limits the colors and shapes that edibles can have.