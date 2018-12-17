Armenian President sends message on Kazakhstan's national holiday

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Sunday, December 16 sent a congratulatory message to his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Independence Day.

Sarkissian expressed confidence that through the joint efforts the two countries will be able to give a new impetus to a greater efficiency of interstate collaboration, strengthen the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, as well as to reveal potential of the Armenian-Kazakh multifaceted cooperation.

Also Sunday, the President congratulated the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of Bahrain's national holiday and wished him good health and all the best as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Bahrain.