Lavrov: Document will guarantee absence of foreign troops in Armenia
December 17, 2018 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has revealed in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda that Moscow and Yerevan are preparing a document that will guarantee the non-presence of foreign military in Armenia.
"Together with Armenia, we are completing the process of preparing a document that will guarantee the non-presence of foreign military there and which will guarantee that everything is transparent,” Lavrov said in response to the question about why Russia "allowed the creation of three American biological laboratories in Armenia in 2016."
According to him, although Georgia and Armenia opened access to the laboratories for Russian diplomats, specialists, not representatives of state bodies, should "carry out inspections."
Kommersant said earlier that the Russian side is negotiating with Armenia a document that would guarantee a ban on the use by third countries of "biological laboratories opened in Armenia with financial support from the United States." It was noted that if the negotiations are successful, American experts will not have access to the laboratories.
