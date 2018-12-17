Artsakh Foreign Minister meets Armenia's ambassador to Austria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian on Monday, December 17 met the newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Austria, Armen Papikyan.

Meeting in Artsakh, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities and prospects of expanding Artsakh’s international relations.

A wide range of issues related to the cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the OSCE, was also discussed at the meeting.

The two weighed in on the current situation in the process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The importance of maintaining the dynamics in the settlement process, as well as the need to restore the trilateral format of negotiations, with the participation of the Artsakh, were stressed.