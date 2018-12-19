// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Pashinyan meets OSCE envoy over Karabakh

December 19, 2018 - 11:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, December 18 met the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh peace process were discussed during the meeting in Yerevan.

Also, the sides stressed the need for creating an atmosphere of mutual confidence to continue the peace talks.

