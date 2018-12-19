Armenia's Tsovak community provided with outdoor lighting

PanARMENIAN.Net - For more than 25 years since the collapse of the USSR, Tsovak community in Armenia's Gegharkunik province had no outdoor lighting system, all the infrastructures having worn out over time.

The main streets of the village were lighted up two years ago due to the cooperation of the organizations that made the community development their project priority. In 2017, due to cooperation of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and VivaCell-MTS, 50 LED lights were installed, and additional 43 LED lights were installed this summer. Due to the installed energy-efficient outdoor lighting, a 3300m long street was lighted up, from which 1800m was implemented in 2017 and the 1500m - during the past year.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, FPWC Director Ruben Khachatryan, head of Tsovak community Garik Hakobyan and community members attended the launching ceremony of the second part of the energy-efficient system.

“This program has two major purposes - to facilitate community development and to ease their burden. Construction of new infrastructures is implemented with that in mind. I am happy to state that the program has been a success in this village: streets have lights, yet the funds spent on illumination are not a burden on the villagers. There is one less visible result and that is the shortened gap between the capital and the rural communities. It is a crucial point especially in a rapidly developing world we live in,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Unlike regular bulbs, LED lamps are more energy efficient, durable and can be serve for a much longer period consuming 80% less electricity. Due to the installation of energy-saving system, rural communities considerably reduce their financial burden. The saved amounts are directed at improving the community life. The efficiency of the system has been noticed since the first phase of the project. The savings from 2017 helped to partially solve other problems of the community: the community afforded building more than 1km-long drinking water pipeline.

The streets of the village will be illuminated from 21:00 to 00:00 during summertime and from 18:00 to 23:00 in winter. On holidays, street lighting will be provided all night long.