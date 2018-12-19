Armenian Foreign Ministry comments on Azeri FM’s statement
December 19, 2018 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has commented on Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s statement concerning "a mutual understanding” between Baku and Yerevan on the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Mammadyarov has said that he has reached a mutual understanding with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during negotiations on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in Milan.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said the Foreign Ministry has already published the agreements reached at a meeting of the foreign policy chiefs of the two countries in Milan.
The statement says, in particular, that the sides “agreed to continue holding meetings in the near future, preserving the existing dynamics.”
Also, Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov reached an agreement over the text of a joint statement, which had not been achieved for a long time, Naghdalyan said.
