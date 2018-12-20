EU will provide €6.5 million for Armenia nuclear plant stress tests
December 20, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, December 20 approved an agreement between Armenia and the European Union on recommendations to promote nuclear safety and conduct stress-tests in the country.
The deal worth a total of €6.5 million will be implemented throughout 96 months (eight years).
As part of the project to extend the service life of the Armenian nuclear power plant, modernization of equipment at one of 2 turbine units of the second power unit was recently completed.
The upgrading activities on the turbine unit started on June 1, 2018 and included the modernization of the turbine, the replacement of separators, steam superheaters, the turbine generator, the excitation system, the replacement of conductors and block transformer.
The project will be completed by the end of 2021, and Armenia will get a nuclear plant with modern equipment and safety on a par with world standards.
Top stories
According to a new research, Armenia is the second largest exporter of diamonds in the CIS region.
New Armenian banknotes will be put into circulation on November 22, the Central Bank has revealed.
The $55 million deal is part of Chaarat’s intention of becoming a major regional player, with an annual production of 1 million ounces.
According to the Fund, the country's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2019 instead of the 3.5% forecasted earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Marijuana can reprogram sperm genes, study claims For a study published in the journal Epigenetics, scientists at Duke University compared the sperm of two groups of rats.
Iran follows peace policy in region, senior diplomat says Iran continues playing a constructive role in fructifying Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Abbas Araqchi said.
Putin: Nothing has collapsed in relations with Armenia Nothing has collapsed in relations between Russia and Armenia, Yerevan is a strategic partner of Moscow, Putin said.
The Met's president highlights Armenian culture at special luncheon The guests were given a special tour of the “Armenia!” exhibition by the catalogue contributor Dr. Rachel Goshgarian.