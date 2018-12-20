EU will provide €6.5 million for Armenia nuclear plant stress tests

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, December 20 approved an agreement between Armenia and the European Union on recommendations to promote nuclear safety and conduct stress-tests in the country.

The deal worth a total of €6.5 million will be implemented throughout 96 months (eight years).

As part of the project to extend the service life of the Armenian nuclear power plant, modernization of equipment at one of 2 turbine units of the second power unit was recently completed.

The upgrading activities on the turbine unit started on June 1, 2018 and included the modernization of the turbine, the replacement of separators, steam superheaters, the turbine generator, the excitation system, the replacement of conductors and block transformer.

The project will be completed by the end of 2021, and Armenia will get a nuclear plant with modern equipment and safety on a par with world standards.