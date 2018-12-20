// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

What to some is business is a deadly tool for Armenia, Yerevan tells Minsk

What to some is business is a deadly tool for Armenia, Yerevan tells Minsk
December 20, 2018 - 13:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prevention of arms race in the region is among the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s priorities, a spokeswoman was quoted as saying at a briefing on Thursday, December 20.

Anna Naghdalyan’s comments came in response to a statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the sale of weapons and Polonez systems to Baku.

Lukashenko revealed recently that he offered Armenia Belarusian Polonez missile systems - which Minsk also supplies to Baku - but Armenia turned down the proposal.

“What to some is business is a deadly tool for us,” Naghdalyan said, adding that arms race contributes to instability and should be prevented.

“We can confidently declare that the Armed Forces are capable of guaranteeing the security of Armenia and Artsakh.

“But we also realize the consequences of escalation of tension in the region "

 Top stories
Former Armenian PM leaving Republican PartyFormer Armenian PM leaving Republican Party
Tadevosyan also revealed that a number of other fellow members have left the party following the revolution on April-May.
Armenia PM's side wins snap elections by landslideArmenia PM's side wins snap elections by landslide
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,260,000 eligible voters cast ballots in elections.
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Marijuana can reprogram sperm genes, study claims For a study published in the journal Epigenetics, scientists at Duke University compared the sperm of two groups of rats.
Iran follows peace policy in region, senior diplomat says Iran continues playing a constructive role in fructifying Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Abbas Araqchi said.
Putin: Nothing has collapsed in relations with Armenia Nothing has collapsed in relations between Russia and Armenia, Yerevan is a strategic partner of Moscow, Putin said.
The Met's president highlights Armenian culture at special luncheon The guests were given a special tour of the “Armenia!” exhibition by the catalogue contributor Dr. Rachel Goshgarian.