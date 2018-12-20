Armenia’s biological laboratories are civilian facilities: Foreign Ministry
December 20, 2018 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Biological laboratories operating in Armenia serve civilian purposes, so there can be no talk of foreign military presence, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing on Thursday, December 20.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow and Yerevan are preparing a document that will guarantee the non-presence of foreign military in Armenia. "Together with Armenia, we are completing the process of preparing a document that will guarantee the non-presence of foreign military there and which will guarantee that everything is transparent,” Lavrov said in response to the question about why Russia "allowed the creation of three American biological laboratories in Armenia in 2016."
Naghdalyan said Yerevan is not negotiating with a third country on the deployment of their troops to Armenia.
“Sanitary-epidemiological control sector is a part of the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda, there is a dialogue on this issue,” Naghdalyan was quoted as saying.
“Biological laboratories, meanwhile, belong to Armenia and have always been and will remain civilian facilities.”
Top stories
Tadevosyan also revealed that a number of other fellow members have left the party following the revolution on April-May.
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,260,000 eligible voters cast ballots in elections.
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Partner news
Latest news
Marijuana can reprogram sperm genes, study claims For a study published in the journal Epigenetics, scientists at Duke University compared the sperm of two groups of rats.
Iran follows peace policy in region, senior diplomat says Iran continues playing a constructive role in fructifying Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Abbas Araqchi said.
Putin: Nothing has collapsed in relations with Armenia Nothing has collapsed in relations between Russia and Armenia, Yerevan is a strategic partner of Moscow, Putin said.
The Met's president highlights Armenian culture at special luncheon The guests were given a special tour of the “Armenia!” exhibition by the catalogue contributor Dr. Rachel Goshgarian.