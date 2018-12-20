Iran follows peace policy in region, senior diplomat says

PanARMENIAN.Net - The policy Iran follows in the region is based on interaction in line with ensuring security and stability, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Thursday, December 20, according to IRNA.

Iran continues playing a constructive role in fructifying Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Abbas Araqchi told Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström in Stockholm, Sweden.

Araqchi is in the Swedish capital for the fourth round of political consultation between Iran and Sweden.

Talking about the issue of the Iran Deal, from which the US withdrew unilaterally in May, Araqchi appreciated the positive and constructive stance taken by Stockholm to support the deal and develop cooperation with Tehran.

Araqchi further urged Europeans to extend further practical support for keeping the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

For her part, the Swedish Foreign Minister said that her country is politically determined to hold further talks with Iran and expand relations with Tehran in various international, regional and bilateral fields.

Wallström also described the JCPOA as an international agreement based on multilateral approaches.

All countries benefitted from implementation the July 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, so the European countries including Sweden insist on saving the JCPOA despite the the US exit, she added.

She said that the European countries are after providing a mechanism for continuing economic ties with Iran.

About Yemen issue, she appreciated Iran’s support for Yemen peace talks, held in Stockholm, and described such support as Tehran’s goodwill.

At the end of her remarks, she called for continuation of Iran’s cooperation in this regard.