Saroyan documentary to premiere at Fresno State on January 25
December 21, 2018 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State, in conjunction with the William Saroyan House Museum, is presenting the international premiere of “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” at 7:30PM on Friday, January 25, in the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State, MassisPost reports.
Directed by Harut Shatyan, and produced by Ara Baghdasaryan, “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” examines the career and personal life of Fresno native William Saroyan, a Pulitzer Prize and Oscar winning author, playwright, and artist. Through exclusive interviews with his family and friends the documentary spans the artist’s years living in Fresno and abroad.
No reservations are required, and admission is free.
The Fresno State Satellite Student Union is located at 2485 E. San Ramon, Fresno. Entrance to campus is at Barstow and Maple Aves. The Satellite Student Union is just north of the Armenian Genocide Monument on campus.
