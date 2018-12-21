Notebook scandal: Argentine police search Eduardo Eurnekian's homes
December 21, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Argentine Federal Police has raided three homes linked to Eduardo Eurnekian - a businessman of Armenian descent - as part of a case investigating the "notebook scandal", Clarín reports.
The graft scandal - called "cuadernos de las coimas" in Spanish, meaning "bribery notebooks" - took place in the country in 2018. It was started by driver Óscar Centeno, who had worked for public officials during the presidencies of Néstor and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and denounced an organized corruption scheme. According to notes he had kept in personal notebooks, he had frequently carried bags filled with US dollars to several locations, including public buildings and even the personal house of Cristina Kirchner. Those bags would be payments for bribes.
According to local media reports, the police searched for documentation that could be significant for the case.
The businessman involved in the corruption scandal was scheduled to testify a few days ago but the hearing was postponed.
In August, the nephew of the head of Corporación América, Hugo Eurnekian, who is in charge of the group's energy business, confessed to having paid money to Roberto Baratta - the right hand of Julio de Vido, Argentina's former Minister of Planning and Public Investment - for an electoral campaign.
Eurnekian participated in several tenders through his construction company, Helport. Among the projects the company managed to secure is the construction of a major hydroelectric dam in the southern province of Neuquen. His group also sought to build dams in Santa Cruz, although that project was granted to Electroingeniería.
Top stories
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Experimental Alzheimer's drug improves memory in mice More than 10% of population has the ApoE4 gene variant, which increases the likelihood that they will develop Alzheimer's.
Breast cancer radiotherapy side effects reduced in new trial A practice-changing new clinical trial has been found to reduce long-term radiotherapy side effects in women with breast cancer.
Cher explains why she isn't the woman you see on stage The iconic performer says that there's a distinction between who she is here and who she is on stage.
Some Arsenal fans slam “useless” Mkhitaryan for display vs Tottenham Some Arsenal have savaged Mkhitaryan after he missed a chance during the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.