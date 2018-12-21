Paylan congratulates Pashinyan in Armenian from Turkish parliament (video)
December 21, 2018 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker Garo Paylan from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has spoken Armenian at a parliament session to congratulate acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a landslide victory in December 9 elections.
My Step alliance led by Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor. Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
Paylan, who is of Armenian descent, used the platform to wish success to Pashinyan and his team, who won the 70% of the vote several months after toppling the former authorities in the velvet revolution of April-May.
The MP reminded that Pashinyan has expressed readiness to start a dialogue with Turkey without preconditions.
“I call on the Turkish authorities to respond in kind and make effort to establish relations with Armenia,” Paylan was quoted as saying.
“I believe there is no question that Turkey won’t be able to solve with Armenia via peaceful ways. I urge the Turkish parliament and President to give a constructive response to Pashinyan.”
