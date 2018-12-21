Israeli warplanes conduct low altitude flights over Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force conducted a new breach of Lebanese airspace this evening, prompting the military to monitor the situation closely in the Nabatieh Governorate, Al-Masdar News cited an army source as saying.

According to the Lebanese Army source, Israeli warplanes were spotted over the towns of Mays Al-Jabal and Bleida.

The Israeli warplanes were circling the southern border of Lebanon while their ground troops continue their operation to destroy Hezbollah’s alleged tunnels.

Earlier this evening, the Lebanese Army reported a powerful explosion that took place at the border-town of Ramleh.

The Lebanese Army said that the explosion was a result of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) detonating explosives inside a tunnel.