Kyrgyzstan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan on election win

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has sent a congratulatory message to acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on My Step block's victory in the snap parliamentary elections.

My Step alliance led by Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor. Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.

"The election results reflect the people's deep confidence in the reforms and positive activities you implement," Jeenbekov said.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, based on mutual respect, will continue to develop in order to benefit both peoples.