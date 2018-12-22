Karabakh: 2000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of December 16 to 22, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.