Karabakh: 2000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
December 22, 2018 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of December 16 to 22, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
