IDeA partners with one of Europe's top business schools to help Gyumri
December 24, 2018 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation and the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT Berlin) have launched a new partnership as part of projects being implemented by IDeA in Gyumri, Armenia. An announcement on the collaboration was made earlier in Decenber during the Aurora Dialogues event in Berlin attended by IDeA co-founder Ruben Vardanyan and ESMT President Prof. Jörg Rocholl.
Based on the agreement, from April 2019, an international group of highly-qualified Мasters in Management students from 7 different countries studying at ESMT will be involved in the development of a project in Gyumri, a city affected by a devastating earthquake 30 years ago. IDeA is now pursuing an initiative to rebuild the Gyumri Friendship Park and transform it into a unique public recreation area for locals. This initiative strives to contribute to the city’s renewal, boost its economic activity, and ensure a sustainable future for Armenia’s second-largest city. The project is unique in its combination of social entrepreneurship, charity and public-private partnerships.
“ESMT Berlin, an international business school founded in Germany, educates talented and motivated students from around the world. They are highly qualified to bring bright ideas and management knowledge for implementation of IDeA’s ambitious projects in Gyumri. We are looking forward to our collaboration”, - says Yelena Muradyan, Project Manager of the Gyumri Development Program at the IDeA Foundation.
In the framework of IDeA-ESMT collaboration, the students will have the opportunity to invest their knowledge in the project scoping, evaluation of its social impact, development of a fundraising strategy and other spheres, contributing to improved project management practice in Armenia and gaining experience in large-scale project development.
“This project will address ways to effectively utilize abandoned public space in the once flourishing city of Gyumri. Our masters' students thus have the chance to contribute to one of the most ambitious urban regeneration projects in the region”, - Nick Barniville, Associate Dean of Degree Programs at ESMT Berlin says.
Top stories
The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot Arsenal have revealed Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a fractured metatarsal and will be out for six weeks.
U.S. set to adopt Elie Wiesel genocide prevention law The sct aims to improve US response to genocides and deems the prevention of such atrocities a matter of national security interest.
Tyrion Lannister voted favourite "Game Of Thrones" character Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage took the top spot as the most loved character in "game of Thrones".
Turkish army presence in Idlib agreed upon by Syrian gov’t: Lavrov The Russian Foreign Minister commented on the recent announcement by Trump on the future of his armed forces in Syria.