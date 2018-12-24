Armenia's Pashinyan will meet Putin in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is heading to Moscow on Thursday, December 27 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office said on Monday.

Issues concerning bilateral and multilateral cooperation will be high on the agenda at the meeting in the Russian capital.

Putin was the first to announce that he will be meeting Pashinyan during the latter's upcoming visit to Moscow.

Putin did not specify the subject of negotiations, maintaining that the two states have "smooth relations".