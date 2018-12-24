Tyrion Lannister voted favourite "Game Of Thrones" character
December 24, 2018 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage took the top spot as the most loved character in "Game of Thrones", Her reports
In second place was Jon Snow, which he deserves for his magnificent hair alone.
And in third place was Ayra Stark, the small but mighty warrior of the North.
The next season of Game of Thrones will be the last one.
Top stories
Corderro McMurry has written his Communication and Media Studies masters thesis on none other than Kim Kardashian West.
“Spitak”, Armenia’s submission in the foreign language category for the 2019 Academy Awards, is set for its Los Angeles premiere.
Cher watched on December 3 night as three actresses stepped into her shoes at different stages of her life.
A decision on Srbuk's song has not been made yet. The Armenian broadcaster has announced an open call for song submissions.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot Arsenal have revealed Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a fractured metatarsal and will be out for six weeks.
WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device The WikiLeaks papers revealed more than 16,000 procurement requests by U.S. embassies around the globe.
Armenian President expresses condolences over Indonesia tsunami Armen Sarkissian has expressed condolences over a nighttime tsunami that struck Indonesia without warning.
U.S. set to adopt Elie Wiesel genocide prevention law The sct aims to improve US response to genocides and deems the prevention of such atrocities a matter of national security interest.