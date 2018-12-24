// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tyrion Lannister voted favourite "Game Of Thrones" character

December 24, 2018 - 16:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage took the top spot as the most loved character in "Game of Thrones", Her reports

In second place was Jon Snow, which he deserves for his magnificent hair alone.

And in third place was Ayra Stark, the small but mighty warrior of the North.

The next season of Game of Thrones will be the last one.

