WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device

PanARMENIAN.Net - WikiLeaks has recently published the "U.S. Embassy Shopping List" database, according to which a mobile forensics device called Cell Phone Analyzer has been ordered to be delivered to a U.S. diplomatic facility in Yerevan, Armenia.

The papers revealed more than 16,000 procurement requests by U.S. embassies around the globe.

​​According to a purchase request made in April 2016 from the American Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main, the device ordered for Armenia is able to decode "apps data, passwords, emails, call history, SMS, contacts, calendar, media files, location information, etc.", as well as can perform "foreign — language translation of content from extraction".

Also, the Cell Phone Analyzer can get "access to locked devices by bypassing, revealing or disabling the user lock code."

Another purchase request completed in November 2016 from Frankfurt am Main, included a list of various items such as "software and hardware solutions for forensic examination of mobile phones", "laboratory tool and hardware solutions for forensic examination of mobile phones", "software for expert evaluation and data analysis" from computers to be delivered to the US Embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro.