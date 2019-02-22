CSTO chief's appointment "delayed due to Pashinyan’s obstinacy"
February 22, 2019 - 14:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for the coming year may be left without a full-fledged Secretary General. The appointment of the head of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas to the post is delayed because of the obstinacy of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kommersant says.
According to a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the CSTO has accepted the fact that because of Armenia’s position the organization won't have a full-fledged Secretary General whose duties will continue to be performed by Russian representative Valery Semerikov for another year.
“We presume that until the beginning of 2020, the CSTO will also be headed by the acting Secretary General,” said the source.
The source also confirmed that they are expecting a new appointment next year.
"There is no collapse and stupor in the organization, it works in accordance with the plans. ”
The CSTO Collective Security Council relieved Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov of his duties as the organization’s secretary general in late October.
On July 26, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service accused Khachaturov of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 and requested his arrest. Khachaturov, who was the Commander of the Armenian Armed Forces’ Yerevan Garrison back in 2008, pleaded not guilty. On July 28, the Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction released him on his own recognizance and a bail of about $10,000.
Top stories
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Under one of the decrees, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan was appointed Minister of Labor.
Tadevosyan also revealed that a number of other fellow members have left the party following the revolution on April-May.
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,260,000 eligible voters cast ballots in elections.
Partner news
Latest news
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory The genetic changes introduced to make two baby girls resistant to HIV may have also enhanced their cognition and memory.
Iran wary of "emotional" decisions on nuclear deal: Atomic chief Iran will avoid making 'spontaneous and emotional' decisions on the nuclear deal, said Ali Akbar Salehi.
Karabakh: 1500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian-Russian alliance "is a security guarantee for both countries" “As you know, we have very close allied relations, which have a long history," Sergey Kopyrkin was quoted as saying.