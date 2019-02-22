// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

First air medical services helicopter arrives in Armenia

First air medical services helicopter arrives in Armenia
February 22, 2019 - 15:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first helicopter set to be used for carrying out air medical services in Armenia has arrived in the country.

“Armenian Helicopters based at Zvartnots Airport has welcomed its third chopper,” Zvartnots said in a Facebook post.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan revealed earlier that air medical services will be launched in Armenia.

Armenian Helicopters bought the aircraft from Airbus.

Related links:
Zvartnots Airport's Facebook post
 Top stories
TAROM launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights from April 3TAROM launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights from April 3
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Armenia says wants 12 units of SU-30 fighters from RussiaArmenia says wants 12 units of SU-30 fighters from Russia
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
Christian Science Monitor puts Armenian PM on coverChristian Science Monitor puts Armenian PM on cover
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Armenia planning to acquire precision-guided missile systemsArmenia planning to acquire precision-guided missile systems
Under the program, the development of the domestic arms industry will be the most important component of security.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia placed 80th among 180 countries in RSF’s freedom index
Zoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in Armenia
WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device
Armenia named The Economist’s Country of the Year
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Archive for February 22, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory The genetic changes introduced to make two baby girls resistant to HIV may have also enhanced their cognition and memory.
Iran wary of "emotional" decisions on nuclear deal: Atomic chief Iran will avoid making 'spontaneous and emotional' decisions on the nuclear deal, said Ali Akbar Salehi.
Karabakh: 1500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian-Russian alliance "is a security guarantee for both countries" “As you know, we have very close allied relations, which have a long history," Sergey Kopyrkin was quoted as saying.