First air medical services helicopter arrives in Armenia
February 22, 2019 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first helicopter set to be used for carrying out air medical services in Armenia has arrived in the country.
“Armenian Helicopters based at Zvartnots Airport has welcomed its third chopper,” Zvartnots said in a Facebook post.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan revealed earlier that air medical services will be launched in Armenia.
Armenian Helicopters bought the aircraft from Airbus.
