Lynne M. Tracy sworn as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lynne M. Tracy was officially sworn in this week to serve as the Ambassador of the United States to Armenia, the U.S. Embassay said in a Facebook post

Ambassador Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and will represent the President of the United States in Armenia.

Tracy’s approval in January came in the wake of intense questioning by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ed Markey (D-MA) regarding the U.S. policy of complicity in Turkey’s obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide. Tracy, while stating that “The Trump Administration and I personally acknowledge the historical facts of what took place at the end of the Ottoman Empire – of the mass killings, the forced deportations and marches that ended 1.5 million lives and a lot of suffering,” stopped short of properly characterizing the crime as genocide.