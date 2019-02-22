// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Lynne M. Tracy sworn as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

Lynne M. Tracy sworn as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia
February 22, 2019 - 16:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lynne M. Tracy was officially sworn in this week to serve as the Ambassador of the United States to Armenia, the U.S. Embassay said in a Facebook post

Ambassador Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and will represent the President of the United States in Armenia.

Tracy’s approval in January came in the wake of intense questioning by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ed Markey (D-MA) regarding the U.S. policy of complicity in Turkey’s obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide. Tracy, while stating that “The Trump Administration and I personally acknowledge the historical facts of what took place at the end of the Ottoman Empire – of the mass killings, the forced deportations and marches that ended 1.5 million lives and a lot of suffering,” stopped short of properly characterizing the crime as genocide.

Related links:
U.S. Embassy's Facebook post
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina at age 106Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina at age 106
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
Aleppo Armenian church to reopen in spring after restorationAleppo Armenian church to reopen in spring after restoration
The first service after the restoration of the Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo will be held in March-April.
Armenian designer pioneers Interaction Design course in CanadaArmenian designer pioneers Interaction Design course in Canada
Haig Armen has started a program at Vancouver's Emily Carr University of Art and Design called Interaction Design.
France’s Macron announces Armenia visitFrance’s Macron announces Armenia visit
French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the country.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Two Armenian artists named judges on CBS global talent show
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian opens up about her parents
Pentagon praises U.S.-Armenia military cooperation
Google, Amazon, Facebook will be traveling to Yerevan for WCIT
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for February 22, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory The genetic changes introduced to make two baby girls resistant to HIV may have also enhanced their cognition and memory.
Iran wary of "emotional" decisions on nuclear deal: Atomic chief Iran will avoid making 'spontaneous and emotional' decisions on the nuclear deal, said Ali Akbar Salehi.
Older biologic age linked to higher breast cancer risk Biologic age, a DNA-based estimate of a person's age, is associated with future development of breast cancer.
Rare snowfall stuns visitors in Las Vegas It even snowed on the Las Vegas Strip! It’s not often that you see snow falling on top of palm trees.