Iran launches Velayat-97 wargame to include Navy fleet
February 22, 2019 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Velayat 97 wargame (February 22-24) started in the Sea of Oman on Friday, February 22 with the code of 'Ya Zahra' to parade different kinds of the surface and under-surface navy fleet, IRNA reports.
Public Relations Department at the Islamic Republic Army said on Friday that more than 100 of the Navy fleet, including different kinds of destroyers, missile launching navies, logistic navies, light and heavy submarines, hovercrafts, fixed wing aircrafts, and helicopters have participated in the parade.
The parade covers an area of more than two million square kilometers east of Hormuz Strait, Oman Sea and north of the Indian Ocean (up to 10 degrees) and the participants in the parade exercise defense and air defense tactics to safeguard the territorial waters, while hoisting banner of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Commander of the Islamic Republic Army's Navy Rear Admiral Khanzadi had told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday that for the first time the forces under his command will launch missiles to the air from submarines.
The guided jets will patrol the area and conduct reconnaissance flights as they will get engaged in mock e-war, said the official, adding that in the warm-up exercise, the marines will assess arms and equipment.
