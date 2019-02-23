Armenian-Russian alliance "is a security guarantee for both countries"
February 23, 2019 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-Russian alliance is a guarantee of security for both countries and the region, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was quoted as saying Saturday, February 23.
Kopyrkin was attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Daywas in Victory Park in Yerevan on Saturday.
“As you know, we have very close allied relations, which have a long history. The history of the Russian Armed Forces is inextricably linked with the history of the Armenian people. The Armenians played a huge role in the formation of the Russian Armed Forces,” Kopyrkin told reporters, Panorama.am says.
“The 102nd Russian military base operates in Armenia, our border guards are involved in the protection of the Armenian border, and this is undoubtedly an important contribution of the Russian Federation to the security of Armenia," the diplomat said.
"This is a reflection of the militant fraternity, the fraternal relations between our peoples, which has defined almost the entire history of our relations, ”the ambassador added.
