More than 14,000 Armenian emigrated to Russia in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - 14,358 Armenians emigrated to Russia in 2018 against the 13,999 a year earlier, RBC reports, placing the country in the fourth spot in terms of the number of nationals that chose to settle in Russia.

Last year, migration inflow to Russia from other countries dropped to a minimum since 2005 - 124,900 people, according to Rosstat data. Compared with 2017, immigration inflow dropped by 41% or 87,000 people.

For the first time, Tajikistan became the main donor of migrants to Russia, while Ukraine dropped to third place after taking the top spot for years.

