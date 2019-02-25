Armenia starts 2019 with 6.1% economic activity growth

PanARMENIAN.Net - In January 2019, economic activity in Armenia grew by 6.1% against the same peroid last year.

According to the National Statistical Service, construction and trade increased by 22.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the first month of 2019.

The volume of industrial production, meanwhile, dropped by 0.4%year-on-year.

Foreign trade turnover decreased by 0.6%: exports and imports were down by 15.8% and 3.3%, respectively.