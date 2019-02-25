Syrian army launches new operation against Islamic State
February 25, 2019 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a new operation in the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Syria on Monday, February 25 morning, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army began their operation by storming different areas around the Badiya Al-Sham that are believed to have an Islamic State presence.
According to a military source in nearby Palmyra (Tadmur), the Syrian Army’s attack is more of a ‘policing’ operation that is geared at busting up Islamic State cells inside this desert region.
The Syrian Arab Army has recently intensified their operations in eastern Syria following a string of attacks that have been carried out by the Islamic State in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
The Islamic State is still in control of a large swathe of desert territory between the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.
Many Islamic State terrorists are believed to be hiding inside the vast number of caves in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
