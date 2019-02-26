IMF says ready to support reforms in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Monetary Fund is ready to assist Armenia in achieving reforms currently underway in the country, IMF Executive Director Richard Doornbosch said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Monday, February 25.

Meeting in Yerevan, Pashinyan said the government prioritizes the continued cooperation with the IMF and is keen to build on the constructive ties of partnership.

The IMF Executive Director said that Armenia is a reliable partner for the International Monetary Fund and that the IMF is ready to assist the government in achieving the reforms underway in different directions.

The two next discussed the prospects for developing cooperation. Touching upon the government’s reform agenda, the Prime Minister stressed the role of high technologies in the overall structure of the economy, the Tax Code reform and the promotion of micro businesses, the regulation of business environment, the reform of public administration and education systems, and the anti-corruption policy. Pashinyan said the change in the structure of the economy and the promotion of high technologies will help Armenia grow into a technological country and shape an export-oriented economy, considering the huge potential available in the IT sector.

According to the Prime Minister, his government’s task is to create opportunities in Armenia and to stimulate entrepreneurship so that people could realize their individual potential and contribute to the country’s development. Emphasizing the need for building institutional and expert capacity, the head of the Armenian government highlighted the assistance of international organizations, including the IMF.

Doornbosch said the IMF is ready to discuss ways of supporting the reforms underway in the areas mentioned by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Reaffirming his willingness of cooperation, Prime Minister Pashinyan suggested developing specific action plan jointly with the heads of relevant government departments.