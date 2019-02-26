Foreign militants "attempt to ambush Syrian troops in Aleppo"
February 26, 2019 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants of Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen launched a surprise attack in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Monday, February 25 night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Aleppo, Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen stormed the Syrian Army’s positions at the Ruwaydah axis in a bid to overwhelm them and kill their soldiers.
The militant group claimed they killed several Syrian Arab Army soldiers during the attack; however, a military source near the attack site said that they suffered a couple of injuries from the gunfire.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army was able to kill at least two of the Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen fighters, while also injuring a couple others during the fierce exchange.
Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen has carried out several surprise attacks like Monday's in the past, with the majority of them taking place in northwestern Syria.
