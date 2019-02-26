// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia exported weapons to Bulgaria in 2017-2018

Armenia exported weapons to Bulgaria in 2017-2018
February 26, 2019 - 18:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia exported weapons worth $155,000 to Bulgaria in 2017-2017, information published by the State Revenue Committee reveals.

The armament shipped abroad fall under the category of automatic firearms, machine guns, sniper rifles, as well as large caliber weapons, such as artillery and anti-tank supplies.

65 units of unspecified weapons were delivered in 2017 and 240 units in 2018 and were worth $32,500 and $122,000, respectively.

Based on the price and quantity of the supplies sent to Bulgaria, firearms or light grenade launchers were exported, rather than large-caliber weapons.

As reported earlier, the Democratic Republic of Congo received Armenian ammo with a $1.468.000 customs value back in 2014.

Bulgaria, in turn, delivered 1094 units of light machine guns to Armenia in 2017, according to the UN Register of Conventional Arms.

 Top stories
Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
TAROM launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights from April 3TAROM launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights from April 3
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Armenia says wants 12 units of SU-30 fighters from RussiaArmenia says wants 12 units of SU-30 fighters from Russia
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
Christian Science Monitor puts Armenian PM on coverChristian Science Monitor puts Armenian PM on cover
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Zoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in Armenia
WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device
Armenia named The Economist’s Country of the Year
Armenia among 5 places you should visit in 2019: Luxury Travel Mag
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Wyndham will open hotel in Armenia in 2019 Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia).
India launches air strikes against militants in Pakistani The government said strikes targeted a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Balakot.
Foreign militants "attempt to ambush Syrian troops in Aleppo" Militants of Tanzim Hurras Al-Deen launched a surprise attack in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
Production of medical supplies established in Armenia According to the Minister, all the productions will be exported, while the investors are planning to establish a second plant.