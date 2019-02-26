Armenia exported weapons to Bulgaria in 2017-2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia exported weapons worth $155,000 to Bulgaria in 2017-2017, information published by the State Revenue Committee reveals.

The armament shipped abroad fall under the category of automatic firearms, machine guns, sniper rifles, as well as large caliber weapons, such as artillery and anti-tank supplies.

65 units of unspecified weapons were delivered in 2017 and 240 units in 2018 and were worth $32,500 and $122,000, respectively.

Based on the price and quantity of the supplies sent to Bulgaria, firearms or light grenade launchers were exported, rather than large-caliber weapons.

As reported earlier, the Democratic Republic of Congo received Armenian ammo with a $1.468.000 customs value back in 2014.

Bulgaria, in turn, delivered 1094 units of light machine guns to Armenia in 2017, according to the UN Register of Conventional Arms.