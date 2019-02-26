Wyndham will open hotel in Armenia in 2019
February 26, 2019 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is planning to open its first hotel in Yerevan, Armenia in 2019, a report published on Al Bawaba reveals.
The hotel powerhouse with a global presence of approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries has continued to further expand its hotel portfolio across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), with new openings and a series of brand launches and new market entries over the past year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has robust expansion plans for EMEA in 2019. Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia), in addition to further expansion in established markets.
Courtyard by Marriott, Marriott International's brand that pioneered the select service category, will too be opening a hotel in Yerevan, Armenia by the end of 2020.
In January, President of Marriott International Arne Sorenson said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Marriott is considering opening to facilities in the country.
