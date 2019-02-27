Great Armenian poet’s house demolished in Turkey
February 27, 2019 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hamshen Tour travel agency has published footage showing that a building that was traditionally considered to be the house of the great Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents has been demolished in Kars, Turkey.
Each year, thousands of Armenian tourists flock to the town in the historic Western Armenia to pay tribute to the memory of the great poet.
Charents was born in Kars in 1897 to a family involved in rug trade. His family originally hailed from the Armenian community of Maku, Persian Armenia.
The poet even mentions his hometown in one of his most famous poems.
Top stories
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
The first service after the restoration of the Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo will be held in March-April.
Haig Armen has started a program at Vancouver's Emily Carr University of Art and Design called Interaction Design.
French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ready to become transit country for Iranian gas: Pashinyan Armenia is ready to become a transit country for Iranian gas, PM Nikol Pashinyan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
German firefighters rescue fat rat stuck in manhole cover (video) A fat rat that got stuck in a manhole cover in a Germany has been freed after a large-scale rescue operation.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan proving Arsenal don't need Suarez: Goal.com It’s not been easy for Mkhitaryan to make his mark at Arsenal, but he is beginning to turn a corner, says Peter Staunton.
"Bewilderment" over Russian MPs’ presence at Baku anti-Armenian event “Armenians around the world commemorate the victims of the Sumgait Pogroms," Ararat Mirzoyan said in his speech.