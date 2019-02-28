Armenia may export electricity to Iraq

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Iraq are planning to launch energy cooperation, Ambassador Hrachya Poladian said after a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Dr. Loay Al-Khatib.

"The Ambassador noted the possibility of cooperation in the field of electricity transmission from Armenia to Iraq, the use of alternative energy sources," the Armenian Embassay said in a tweet.

According to a statement disseminated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to participate in international fairs and deepen cooperation in the energy field.