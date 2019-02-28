// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia may export electricity to Iraq

Armenia may export electricity to Iraq
February 28, 2019 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Iraq are planning to launch energy cooperation, Ambassador Hrachya Poladian said after a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Dr. Loay Al-Khatib.

"The Ambassador noted the possibility of cooperation in the field of electricity transmission from Armenia to Iraq, the use of alternative energy sources," the Armenian Embassay said in a tweet.

According to a statement disseminated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to participate in international fairs and deepen cooperation in the energy field.

 Top stories
Wyndham will open hotel in Armenia in 2019Wyndham will open hotel in Armenia in 2019
Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia).
Armenian economy expanded by 5.2% in 2018Armenian economy expanded by 5.2% in 2018
Agriculture makes up the largest share - 13.7% - followed by processing industry(10.8%) and trade (11%).
More Armenian companies heading for Moscow's ProdExpo this yearMore Armenian companies heading for Moscow's ProdExpo this year
Armenian companies will participate in the international exhibition of food and beverage ProdExpo on February 11-15.
Armenia, Kalashnikov agree on joint production of AK-12 riflesArmenia, Kalashnikov agree on joint production of AK-12 rifles
Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan on Tuesday, January 29 met a delegation representing Russia's Kalashnikov Concern
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Romanian carrier TAROM sells two Airbus A310 to Armenia Airways
Business Armenia promotes investment at EBRD's London event
Armenia among world’s innovation achievers, says UN report
IMF raises Armenia's growth outlook for 2018 to 6%
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Marriage is more stressful than raising a family: study The sound found that 75% of female participants admitted that they take on the majority of the parenting and household duties.
Tokyo will ban smoking and vaping at 2020 Olympics Smoking will be outlawed at indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, including perimeter areas run by the Tokyo Games.
Militants beefing up abilities for offensive in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham pose a threat to Syria’s stability "by building up their offensive potential."
Solar heater installed at kindergarten in border Armenian village Development of border villages remains a priority for VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets.