Armenia may export electricity to Iraq
February 28, 2019 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Iraq are planning to launch energy cooperation, Ambassador Hrachya Poladian said after a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Dr. Loay Al-Khatib.
"The Ambassador noted the possibility of cooperation in the field of electricity transmission from Armenia to Iraq, the use of alternative energy sources," the Armenian Embassay said in a tweet.
According to a statement disseminated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to participate in international fairs and deepen cooperation in the energy field.
Top stories
Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia).
Agriculture makes up the largest share - 13.7% - followed by processing industry(10.8%) and trade (11%).
Armenian companies will participate in the international exhibition of food and beverage ProdExpo on February 11-15.
Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan on Tuesday, January 29 met a delegation representing Russia's Kalashnikov Concern
Partner news
Latest news
Marriage is more stressful than raising a family: study The sound found that 75% of female participants admitted that they take on the majority of the parenting and household duties.
Tokyo will ban smoking and vaping at 2020 Olympics Smoking will be outlawed at indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, including perimeter areas run by the Tokyo Games.
Militants beefing up abilities for offensive in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham pose a threat to Syria’s stability "by building up their offensive potential."
Solar heater installed at kindergarten in border Armenian village Development of border villages remains a priority for VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets.