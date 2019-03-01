Armenia, Iran police agree to boost cooperation
March 1, 2019 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian and Armenian police signed a memorandum of understanding to promote mutual cooperation in disciplinary field, IRNA reports.
According to Iran’s Embassy in Armenia, Iran's visiting high-ranking police and disciplinary officials signed a memorandum of understanding with their Armenian counterparts following several rounds of friendly and constructive talks between them.
The MoU was signed by an official with Iran’s Interior Ministry Hossein Kalantari and the chief of staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Gukasyan.
The two countries’ officials stressed the need for promoting mutual cooperation in the field of fighting drug trafficking, organized crimes, countering terrorism, exchanging police experience, easing tourists’ visits to both countries and closer interactions between the two countries’ polices.
Referring to historic and civilizational bonds as well as political and economic relations between the two countries, both sides underlined the necessity for deepening police cooperation, calling for continued consultations between the two countries’ disciplinary forces.
