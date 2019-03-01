Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet "soon"
March 1, 2019 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices, the co-chairs said in a statement on Friday, March 1.
The co-chairs - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America - met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on February 20 and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on February 21 to discuss preparations for a meeting of the leaders in the near future, including possible topics for discussion. The co-chairs also held discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their respective capitals and were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.
During the meetings in the region, the leaders briefed the co-chairs on their recent conversation on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. The sides discussed the situation on the ground and their expectations for next steps.
The co-chairs assessed positively the continuing lack of casualties on the line of contact. They also welcomed the developing discussions in the region about preparing populations for peace.
Following their visit to the region, the co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office travelled to Vienna and Bratislava from February 28 to March 1 to brief the Permanent Representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group countries, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák.
Top stories
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
The first service after the restoration of the Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo will be held in March-April.
Partner news
Latest news
Depression in patients with psoriasis seldom screened for Significantly increased risks for depression and suicidality have been found in patients with psoriasis,
Helsinki Commission Chair honors memory of Sumgait pogrom victims Helsinki Commission Chair Alcee L. Hastings issued a statement to commemorate the victims of the Sumgait pogrom.
Lukashenko says will run for Belarus President for sixth time His presidential term ends in 2020, and he said he would decide on the date of the next election in the next couple of months.
Two explosions kill one, injure 17 in Iraq's Mosul Iraq security sources say two blasts in two parts of Mosul in Al Anbar Province killed one civilian and injured 17.