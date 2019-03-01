British expert weighs in on Armenia, Azerbaijan's stance on Karabakh
March 1, 2019 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British journalist and writer Thomas de Waal has weighed in on the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides' policies over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in a new interview with Eurasia Diary.
According to him, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who took the post after leading nationwide protests against former authorities last April-May, is a different kind of leader for two reasons.
"First, he is much of a natural democrat than his predecessors. He genuinely wants to talk to society and hear the opinions of ordinary people. Secondly, he is from Yerevan and not from Karabakh, unlike his two predecessors. So he is more hesitant in saying that he can speak on behalf of the Karabakh Armenians. The previous political regime is also still in power in Karabakh and they are not Pashinyan’s natural allies. This explains Pashinyan’s different approach to the negotiations. He is ready to start a different kind of debate but he is not in a hurry," the expert says.
"Pashinyan says publicly that he wants the Karabakh Armenians to take part in the negotiations, as they did in the 1990s. To some extent, I believe he is taking this position to “play for time.” He does not want to rush ahead with an intensive negotiation process and wants to focus on domestic issues in Armenia. But I also believe he is genuine about this position. I am sure that, like every leader of Armenia, he understands the need for compromise on the Karabakh issue, but he wants to have genuine discussions inside society about this and he wants to reassure the Karabakh Armenians that he will not force them to take positions they do not like."
De Waal maintains that Azerbaijan’s fundamental position remains the same, but it has softened its stance on some smaller issues recently, so as to give Pashinyan more of a chance, to “cut him some slack.”
"The most significant move in my view is that Baku has agreed to the establishing of a “hot line” between military commanders on both sides. This will make the Line of Contact more predictable and undoubtedly save lives of young soldiers. So I see some progresses in de-escalating tensions on the front-line and resolving security problems. However the political positions of the two sides remain unchanged and it is much harder to see how they can make progress on political issues in the near future," he says.
Top stories
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
The first service after the restoration of the Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo will be held in March-April.
Partner news
Latest news
Depression in patients with psoriasis seldom screened for Significantly increased risks for depression and suicidality have been found in patients with psoriasis,
Helsinki Commission Chair honors memory of Sumgait pogrom victims Helsinki Commission Chair Alcee L. Hastings issued a statement to commemorate the victims of the Sumgait pogrom.
Lukashenko says will run for Belarus President for sixth time His presidential term ends in 2020, and he said he would decide on the date of the next election in the next couple of months.
Two explosions kill one, injure 17 in Iraq's Mosul Iraq security sources say two blasts in two parts of Mosul in Al Anbar Province killed one civilian and injured 17.