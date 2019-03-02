Number of deportations from Germany to Armenia doubled in 2018
March 2, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of deportations from Germany to Armenia doubled in 2018, German media report citing information obtained from the Federal Ministry of Interior.
According to the information, 346 people were deported to Armenia last year against the 184 sent back in 2017.
Deportations from Germany to the Maghreb states (Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia) rose sharply last year.As many as 1,900 people were sent back to the North African states during 2018.
