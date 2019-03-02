Karabakh: 3000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
March 2, 2019 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - as many as 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 24 to March 2, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, February 27 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
