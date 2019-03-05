Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grew 11.6% in February

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 11.6% in February against the same period last year, Armenia International Airports CJSC reveals.

Overall, more than 166,000 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

The number of takeoff-landings, meanwhile, increased 10.6% in the reporting period.

The government decided in late December 2018 that $38.2 million will be spent on the modernization of Shirak and Zvartnots airports.

The project will seek to ensure ICAO safety standards, the airport capacity will be made consistent with the expected increase in passenger traffic and reach the level of service equating to IATA level C, improving the security level and meeting international new standards.