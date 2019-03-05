Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104
March 5, 2019 - 14:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 104-year-old Milwaukee photographer who survived the Armenian Genocide, shot photos of President Franklin Roosevelt and saw Babe Ruth play at Yankee Stadium has died in Wisconsin, U.S., Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
B. Artin Haig died Monday, March 4 of natural causes at St. John's on the Lake where he lived.
In an interview in December, Haig talked about the incredible things he did and witnessed in his eventful life. That included watching his favorite players Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth while he lived in New York.
Haig would have turned 105 in August.
He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores Mishelow, Raquel Gutherie and Artyn Gardner, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
