Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 104-year-old Milwaukee photographer who survived the Armenian Genocide, shot photos of President Franklin Roosevelt and saw Babe Ruth play at Yankee Stadium has died in Wisconsin, U.S., Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

B. Artin Haig died Monday, March 4 of natural causes at St. John's on the Lake where he lived.

In an interview in December, Haig talked about the incredible things he did and witnessed in his eventful life. That included watching his favorite players Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth while he lived in New York.

Haig would have turned 105 in August.

He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores Mishelow, Raquel Gutherie and Artyn Gardner, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.