Moody’s confirms Ameriabank’s B1 ratings
March 5, 2019 - 15:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moody’s has confirmed the following ratings to the Armenia's Ameriabank CJSC:
- B1 long-term and Not-Prime short-term local currency bank deposit ratings
- B2 long-term and NP short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ratings,
- Ba3 long-term and NP short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs).
The bank's long-term local-currency deposit rating of B1 carries a positive outlook, driven by the positive outlook on the B1 government debt rating.
At the same time, the bank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating of B2 is constrained by Armenia's foreign-currency deposit ceiling and carries a stable outlook.
The B1 long-term local currency deposit rating incorporates its b1 BCA, which reflects its
- diversified business profile and strong domestic market positions;
- improved asset quality indicators and good loss-absorption capacity, as illustrated by its robust capital buffers, good profitability and adequate problem loan coverage; and
- sufficient liquidity and diversified funding base.
Top stories
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels.
New psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety 6.7% of U.S. adults have had at least one major depressive episode, and about 19% have had an anxiety disorder.
Armenian khatchkar consecrated in England's Canterbury The khatchkar was consecrated with Muron by Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate of the Armenian Church in the UK.
Poet’s home destroyed in Turkey because he was Armenian: lawmaker “I believe the place of remembrance of Charents was destroyed because he was Armenian, Do you agree with me?”