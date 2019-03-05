Moody’s confirms Ameriabank’s B1 ratings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moody’s has confirmed the following ratings to the Armenia's Ameriabank CJSC:

- B1 long-term and Not-Prime short-term local currency bank deposit ratings

- B2 long-term and NP short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ratings,

- Ba3 long-term and NP short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs).

The bank's long-term local-currency deposit rating of B1 carries a positive outlook, driven by the positive outlook on the B1 government debt rating.

At the same time, the bank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating of B2 is constrained by Armenia's foreign-currency deposit ceiling and carries a stable outlook.

The B1 long-term local currency deposit rating incorporates its b1 BCA, which reflects its

- diversified business profile and strong domestic market positions;

- improved asset quality indicators and good loss-absorption capacity, as illustrated by its robust capital buffers, good profitability and adequate problem loan coverage; and

- sufficient liquidity and diversified funding base.